Drinks with Daniels: 8th Congressional District candidates Jesse Jensen, Kim Schrier

Jesse Jensen faces incumbent Kim Schrier for the 8th Congressional District seat in Washington.
FILE - In this March 30, 2018, file photo, Kim Schrier, left, a Democrat and the representative for Washington state's 8th District, poses for a photo in Issaquah, Wash., and Jesse Jensen, right, the Republican challenging Schrier for the seat, poses for a photo outside his campaign office Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Pacific, Wash. Jensen is an Army veteran from Bonney Lake who did four combat tours in Afghanistan. Schrier is trying to hold on to her seat after becoming the first Democrat to represent the district since it was founded in the early 1980s. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The general election is right around the corner, but that doesn’t stop a person from enjoying a cup of coffee, or their favorite adult beverage.

KING 5’s Chris Daniels asked 8th Congressional District candidates Jesse Jensen and Kim Schrier to give him 30 minutes to share a drink at a distance, at one of their favorite locations. They chose the spot and the type of drink. 

The goal wasn’t necessarily to ask them all the same questions they’ve heard on the campaign trail but to show a different side of their personality. The choices and the subjects varied. 

Kim Schrier will join Chris Daniels on Oct. 16.

Jesse Jensen

He’s a former Army Ranger who is making a first run at political office.  Jensen believes his moderate message will resonate in the 8th congressional district which spans both sides of the Cascades, and talks about it over a beer with Chris in Enumclaw.

