5 things you need to know on Election Day

If you still haven't returned your ballot for the general election, it's best to use a ballot drop box and not vote by mail.

The United States Postal Service recommends ballots be mailed no less than a week before Election Day. Ballots mailed too close to Election Day are at risk of not being postmarked on time.

Luckily, there are plenty of drop boxes to choose from in the Puget Sound region.

County elections offices around the state opened vote centers for the Nov. 3 general election so people can register to vote, get a voter registration card and cast their ballot in-person.

The state and counties are encouraging people who might need services at locations like these to act early.

What happens to your ballot once it arrives at a local elections office? Who opens the envelope? How is the vote counted? How safe and secret do ballots remain?

From being sorted to going through a verification process, your ballot goes through a series of steps before your vote is tabulated. However, it isn't officially counted until Election Day.

You can check the status of your ballot at VoteWA.gov.

The president of the United States is elected every four years by way of a process established in the United States Constitution – the Electoral College.

When citizens cast their votes for president and vice president, they are in actuality voting for electors who in turn make the final selection as part of a body called the Electoral College.

The number of current members of the Electoral College – 538 – is determined by the total number of U.S. Senators, members of the U.S. House of Representatives, plus three additional members representing Washington, DC.

To win the presidency, a candidate must receive one vote more than half of the Electoral Votes available, or 270.



On Tuesday, Nov. 3, watch NBC News coverage of the 2020 election on KING 5 from 4 to 11 p.m. to follow national election results and analysis.