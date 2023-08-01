Live, updated results for the top 2023 primary election races in Washington state

Keep up with the key races and measures during Washington state's 2023 primary election.

SEATTLE — An initial round of primary election returns will be released shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

KING 5 will provide live updates as returns are counted.

Washington is a top-two primary state. The top-two primary allows voters to choose among all candidates running for each office, according to the Washington Secretary of State’s Office. The two candidates who receive the most votes during the primary election will move on to the general election, regardless of party affiliation.

These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. Counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.

County canvassing boards will certify and transmit election results Aug. 15.

The last day for the secretary of state to certify the primary election results is Aug. 18.

Seattle City Council

This year’s election is for the seven district seats and does not include the two citywide seats held by Councilmember Sara Nelson and Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda.

The council members trying to keep their seats this year are Tammy Morales (District 2), Dan Strauss (District 6), and Andrew Lewis (District 7).

Councilmembers Kshama Sawant (District 3), Alex Pedersen (District 4), Debora Juarez (District 5), and Lisa Herbold (District 1) are all not seeking reelection.

King County Council

Neither King County Council District 4 or District 8 have an incumbent candidate.

Those running to replace Joe McDermott are Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, Burien Mayor Sofia Aragon and GoodSpaceGuy.

Whatcom County executive

Satpal Sidhu is seeking his second term as Whatcom County executive. He previously served as a county council member from 2015-2020.

Bellingham mayor

Seth Fleetwood faces several challengers as he looks to continue serving as Bellingham's mayor for a second term. He previously served two terms on the Whatcom County Council and two terms on the Bellingham City Council.

Edmonds mayor

Mike Nelson seeks to serve his second term as Edmonds' mayor. Nelson previously served on the Edmonds City Council from 2015-2019.

Olympia mayor

Olympia’s next mayor will come from a diverse group of candidates: a city council member, a business owner and a mother who lived out of her car with her seven-year-old daughter after Cheryl Selby, Olympia’s mayor since 2016, announced last December she will not seek a third term this November.

Snohomish County executive

Dave Somers is seeking to serve his second term as Snohomish County executive. Somers previously served on the Snohomish County Council from 1998-2002 and again from 2006-2015.

Tacoma EMS levy

Proposition 1 in Tacoma would increase funding for emergency medical services in the city from 28 cents per $1,000 of assessed home value to 50 cents per $1,000.

Should the levy pass, the average property owner with a home valued at $493,000 would pay an additional $9.04 per month or an additional $108 per year. The average annual cost for a homeowner with that property valuation would be $246.50 per year.

Bremerton public safety levy

Bremerton Proposition 1 would impose an additional levy for public safety services. Prop 1 would increase the property tax rate by 40 cents per $1,000 of a home's assessed value.