Beth Doglio, Marilyn Strickland face off for Washington 10th Congressional District

Whoever wins Washington's 10th Congressional District will represent areas of Olympia, Tumwater, Lacey and North Thurston.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Candidates Beth Doglio and Marilyn Strickland are vying to represent the west-central portion of Washington state in Congress.

The 10th congressional district seat is open after U.S. Rep. Denny Heck announced his retirement from congress and candidacy for Washington lieutenant governor.

Strickland, the former mayor of Tacoma and Seattle Chamber president, is making her first bid for Congress.

Strickland says she’s developed a more moderate streak over time, and that she believes her skills translate for the 10th District to Washington D.C.

“When I was elected Mayor of Tacoma, people were losing their homes and businesses were struggling. It’s happening again as the Trump Administration bails out their wealthy donors. I’m running for Congress to help workers, families, students, seniors, and small businesses, not Wall Street,” her candidate statement includes.

Doglio is a member of the LGBTQ Caucus and a co-founder of Win With Women, a political organization that encourages women to run for office and elect them at all levels of government. She is currently serving as state representative of the 22nd Legislative District, which includes Olympia, Tumwater, Lacey and North Thurston.

“I’ve spent 30 years taking on special interests and tackling complex challenges. With families and communities struggling, we need passionate, effective leaders committed to rebuilding our economy and taking action on critical priorities,” her candidate statement says.

The elected official for the 10th Congressional District will serve Mason, Pierce, and Thurston counties for two years.

Track election results and analysis with KING 5

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, watch NBC coverage of the 2020 election on KING 5 from 4-11 p.m. to follow national election results and analysis.