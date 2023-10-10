Election for Edmonds mayor expected to be one of closest in the state

Incumbent Mike Nelson is running against Mike Rosen after beating him by just 47 votes in the primary.

EDMONDS, Wash. — First-term incumbent Mike Nelson will face off against challenger Mike Rosen in the Edmonds mayoral race. The summer primary saw Nelson beat Rosen by just 47 votes.

Rosen says that this is not a holistic representation of the city's residents, "I think if I were to ask everybody in Edmonds to raise their hand if they think we've really nailed it, that this is how government ought to be working, I don't think a single hand is gonna go up."

However, current mayor Nelson points to his record of revitalizing Highway 99, reducing traffic accidents and planting trees, while planning to better connect the community with sidewalks and trails. He took office on Jan. 1, 2020, and was a former Edmonds City Council member appointed in March 2015.

Rosen is questioning Nelson's leadership style and communication skills; he called City Hall dysfunctional.

"So, part of it is just being accessible and listening, having respect and empathy with people and making sure all voices are considered in a decision," Rosen says.

"I have a record of protecting and keeping the community safe and healthy," counters Nelson. "You can see what I've done."

Rosen pointed out that 65% of voters in the 4-person primary did not cast a ballot for Nelson and vowed to bring more transparency to City Hall, pledging to work across party lines.

"The job of the mayor is to serve the basic needs of the community and the entire community. Anything other than that, don't hire me," Rosen says with a laugh.

Nelson plans to prioritize public safety and make the city more pedestrian-friendly by adding sidewalks to connect parks and schools. He also noted the city must deal with a fire department whose funding is not sustainable.

Nelson says his record speaks for itself, "it's not a high school prom where you elect someone who is the most popular, this is about solving problems and I have a record of doing that."