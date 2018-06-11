Election Day has arrived and the long-fought battles for key races and initiatives are coming to an end.

Here’s our last-minute guide to getting your ballot in on time and tracking the election returns with KING 5.

Tune in to KING 5 for local and national election coverage Tuesday from 7-11 p.m.

KING 5’s Natalie Brand and Chris Daniels will host a live online show from 8-9 p.m. where they will break down local election results. Watch on king5.com, the KING 5 Facebook page, the KING 5 YouTube page, and the KING 5 mobile app (iOS | Android).

You can follow results live on king5.com/elections and on the KING 5 mobile app. The first round of election results is expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m.

How to vote

If you haven’t turned in your ballot in yet, you have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to get it in to be counted.

You can drop it in the mail stamp-free thanks to pre-paid postage on each ballot. However, the Secretary of State’s Office urged voters to get ballots in the mail by last Friday in order for it to be postmarked in time.

At this point, your best bet is to drop it at one of the ballot drop boxes. Find a list of drop box locations by county here.

You could also wait in line at the post office to ensure its gets a November 6 postmark.

Ballot troubles

If you lost or damaged your ballot, no problem – you can still vote. All registered Washington voters can replace their ballots at MyVote.wa.gov. The website will provide voters with an exact replacement based on county registration. Simply enter your information, print out the new ballot, and return it to a drop box.

What if you received several ballots in the mail? King County says it isn’t uncommon to receive two ballots if you updated your information, such as your name or address, after the list of voters is sent to the print vendor in late September.

If you got two ballots, be sure you fill out the second ballot marked “replacement,” because the system is set up to inactivate the first one so only one vote is counted.

Voter’s guide

If you aren’t sure who to vote for or want to read up on the issues, check out our voter’s guide to hot mid-term election races, which includes the U.S. Senate, 8th Congressional District, and initiatives on gun safety, soda taxes, police use of deadly force, and carbon fees.

Track your ballot online

Already turned in your ballot? Nice work.

You can track your ballot at MyVote.wa.gov to make sure it was postmarked on time, arrived at the county elections office, and was counted.

