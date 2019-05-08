SEATTLE — Hundreds of races and initiatives were on the ballot this primary election, including over a dozen mayoral races, 90 city and county council seats, and a number of propositions and levies.

Here are the biggest races we're following in western Washington:

King County

King County Proposition 1

As of Thursday, 60% of voters approve King County Prop. 1. The measure would tax homeowners $0.1832 per $1,000 of assessed property value. People who own a $500,000 home would pay about $96 per year. An estimated $810 million would be generated over six years in order to improve public spaces.

More than $165 million would be used for repairing and maintaining 175 miles of trails. Another $100 million is earmarked for land acquisition. Additional revenue would be used for improving and maintaining county pools. The Seattle Aquarium and Woodland Park Zoo are included in the plan as well.

The current levy expires Dec. 31 and is estimated to generate about $420 million.

Seattle Proposition 1

Early results show 75% of voters approve of a levy to increase property taxes for seven years in order to provide library funding. Seattle Prop. 1 will add around $1.58 a month to the average homeowner’s property tax bill for a total of about $7 per month.

The extended levy would generate about $213 million over seven years to continue existing library services, increase hours, improve digital access, and seismically retrofit three branches.

King County Council

County Council District 2: Longtime incumbent Larry Gossett remains behind in the race for his re-election with only 38% of the vote. Challenger Girmay Zahilay is ahead with 55% of the vote. Gossett was first elected to the King County Council in 1993.

Seattle City Council

Over 50 people are running for seven Seattle City Council seats, four of which do not have incumbents seeking re-election. Council incumbents Kshama Sawant, Lisa Herbold, and Debora Juarez are ahead in early election results.

City Council District 1: Incumbent Lisa Herbold, elected in 2015, was ahead Thursday with 49% of the vote. She is running against challengers Brendan Kolding and Phillip Tavel for a four-year term.

City Council District 2: Tammy Morales is ahead with 50% of the vote, according to early results. She along with Henry Dennison, Ari Hoffman, Christopher Peguero, Phyllis Porter, Mark Solomon, and Omari Tahir-Garrett are looking to fill the position that will be left vacant by Council President Bruce Harrell at the end of his term.

City Council District 3: Kshama Sawant, who has been in office since 2014 and is currently serving her first full term, was still ahead Thursday with 35% of the vote. She’s being challenged by Logan Bowers, Zachary DeWolf, Pat Murakami, Ami Nguyen, and Egan Orion.

City Council District 4: Alex Pedersen has 42% of the vote and is ahead of the other candidates looking to fill the position. Pedersen, along with candidates Sasha Anderson, Ethan Hunter, Frank Krueger, Beth Mountsier, Emily Myers, Joshua Newman, Shaun Scott, Heidi Stuber, and Cathy Tuttle are campaigning for a four-year term in the position left vacant by Rob Johnson. Abel Pacheco, currently serving in Johnson’s place, withdrew his candidacy.

City Council District 5: District 5’s first representative and incumbent Debora Juarez is ahead of her opponents with 44% of the vote. Ann Davison Sattler is behind with 28% of the vote, according to early election results. Other candidates campaigning are John Lombard, Tayla Mahoney, Mark Mendez, and Alex Tsimerman.

City Council District 6: Dan Strauss is breaking out of a pack of thirteen people vying to fill the position that will be left vacant by Mike O’Brien, who has served since 2010. Strauss has 33% of the vote as of Thursday.

The candidates include Kara Ceriello, Jeremy Cook, Jay Fathi, Sergio Garcia, Melissa Hall, Jon Lisbin, Kate Martin, Joey Massa, John Peeples, Ed Pottharst, Terry Rice, and Heidi Wills.

City Council District 7: Sally Bagshaw, who has served since 2010, is not seeking re-election. Ten candidates are vying to replace her, and Andrew J. Lewis is leading that charge with 31% of the vote. Jim Pugel is not far behind, with 25%. Other candidates include: Gene Burrus, James Donaldson, Michael George, Don Harper, Naveed Jamali, Isabelle J. Kerner, Daniela Lipscomb-Eng, and Jason Williams.

Port of Seattle commissioner

Position 2: Sam Cho was ahead Thursday to replace Courtney Gregoire on the Port Commission when her term ends on Dec. 31, but Grant Degginger was also trailing close behind.

Gregoire, whose term began November 2013, currently serves on the Aviation Committee, along with the Puget Sound Regional Council Executive Board, Interbay Public Development Advisory Board, University of Washington Air Quality Study Advisory Panel, and the Visit Seattle Advisory Board.

The other candidates running are Kelly Charlton, Preeti Shridhar, Dominic Barrera, Nina Martinez, and Ali Scego.

Position 5: Incumbent Fred Felleman is leading the race with 72% of the vote. Felleman is running against Jordan Lemmon and Garth Jacobson for Port Commissioner Position 5.

Felleman, the port’s current vice president, currently serves on the Energy and Sustainability Committee and several outside board assignments.

Pierce County

Port of Tacoma commissioner

Five commissioners are elected to four-year terms. The commission hires the executive director, sets policy and strategic direction, and approves all major expenditures.

Commissioner 3: Deanna Keller was ahead in the results Thursday with 48% of the vote. She's going up against Justin Camarata and Frank Boykin for Position 3 on the Port of Tacoma.

Commissioner 5: It appears to be a tight race for Position 5 on the Port of Tacoma. Kristin Ang is leading with 41% of the vote, but Dave Bryant is very close behind with 38%.

Snohomish County

Snohomish County Council

Two Snohomish County Council positions are on the ballot, one of which is an open race without an incumbent running.

District 2: Eight candidates are vying for the District 2 seat, which is vacant. Early results show Anna Rohrbough is ahead with 36% of the vote. Other candidates include Mukilteo Mayor Jennifer Gregerson, Executive Assistant in the County Executive’s Office Cecilia Wilson, and small business owner Sharita Burton.

District 3: Incumbent Stephanie Wright, who has served on the council since 2010, appears to be defending her seat against challengers Meier G. Lowenthal, a small business owner, and Willie Russell. Wright has 78% of the vote, according to early results.

Port of Everett commissioner

District 1: Port Commissioner Bruce Fingarson, who was appointed to the position in 2017, is seeking re-election, but early results are not completely in his favor. Results show David Simpson, former Everett City Council member and Boeing engineer, is in the lead with 42% of the vote. Fingarson is behind with 30%.

Thurston County

Olympia Mayor

Early results show Olympia Mayor Cheryl Selby may hold onto her seat for a second term. She was ahead with 40% of the vote as of Thursday. Selby has four challengers: Olympia City Councilmember Nathaniel Jones, business consultant Brenden Clerget, social worker David Ross, and environmental activist Phil Cornell.

Whatcom County

Bellingham mayor

It’s a wide-open field for Bellingham mayor after Kelli Linville decided to retire in December and not seek a third term.

Four people are running for the position: Pinky Vargas and April Barker, Bellingham city council members; Garrett O’Brien, construction company owner; and Seth Fleetwood, lawyer and former Bellingham and Whatcom county council member.

The field is crowded and numbers are close according to early results. Fleetwood appears to be leading with 29% of the vote, Barker has 26%, and both Vargas and O'Brien have about 22%.

Whatcom County executive

Whatcom County’s top seat is up for grabs.

The high paying and high-powered position of county executive has brought out a deep field of candidates. The four candidates vying for the position are Satpal Sidhu, Whatcom County councilmember; Jim Boyle, vice president for philanthropy at the Organization for Tropical Studies; Karen Burke, executive director of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services of Whatcom County; and Tony Larson, Business Pulse publisher.

Early results show a close race between Larson, who is leading with 37% of the vote, and Sidhu with 34%.

Whatcom, Skagit, and San Juan counties

State Senate District 40

State Sen. Liz Lovelett is hoping to hold onto her seat in the 40th Legislative District, which she was appointed to earlier this year. Lovelett, a former Anacortes city council member, was appointed to the seat after former state Sen. Kevin Ranker resigned in January amid sexual harassment allegations.

She is currently leading the race with 48% of the vote. She is challenged by two Democrats – lawyer Carrie Blackwood and interpreter Greta I. Aitken – and one Republican – former antique store owner Daniel Miller.