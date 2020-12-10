x
Drinks with Daniels: Gubernatorial candidates Loren Culp, Jay Inslee

KING 5's Chris Daniels sits down with incumbent Jay Inslee and Loren Culp, the two candidates vying for governor of Washington state.
Credit: Tegna

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The general election is right around the corner, but that doesn’t stop a person from enjoying a cup of coffee, or their favorite adult beverage.

KING 5’s Chris Daniels asked Washington state gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp and Jay Inslee to give him 30 minutes to share a drink at a distance, at one of their favorite locations. They chose the spot and the type of drink. 

The goal wasn’t necessarily to ask them all the same questions they’ve heard on the campaign trail but to show a different side of their personality. The choices and the subjects varied.

Jay Inslee will join Chris Daniels Sunday, Oct. 18. 

Loren Culp 

Gubernatorial candidate

He’s the Republican small-town police chief who is now taking his message statewide in an effort to unseat Jay Inslee.  

Loren Culp met up with Chris in Port Orchard to drink some water while talking about his hometown of Republic, racial inequity in policing, and why he thinks he’s qualified to be Governor. 

