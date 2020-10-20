Drinks with Daniels: Washington Attorney General candidates Bob Gerguson and Matt Larkin

KING 5's Chris Daniels sits down with incumbent Bob Ferguson and Matt Larkin, the two candidates vying for Attorney General of Washington state.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The general election is now just a few weeks away.

Republican Matt Larkin is challenging Democratic incumbent Bob Ferguson for Washington's Attorney General.

KING 5's Chris Daniels gave both candidates 30 minutes to share a drink at a distance, at one of their favorite locations. They chose the spot and the type of drink.

The goal wasn’t necessarily to ask them all the same questions they’ve heard on the campaign trail but to show a different side of their personality. The choices and the subjects varied.

Bob Ferguson

Washington’s Attorney General has made a name for himself by taking on President Donald Trump. He invited Chris to his Seattle home for coffee, to defend his record, and talk about how chess has been a key part of his life

Matt Larkin