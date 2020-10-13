Drinks with Daniels: Secretary of state candidates Gael Tarleton, Kim Wyman

Gael Tarleton faces incumbent Kim Wyman in the race for Washington secretary of state in the general election.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The campaign is down to the final days, but that doesn’t stop a person from enjoying a cup of coffee or their favorite adult beverage.

KING 5’s Chris Daniels asked the candidates for secretary of state to give him a half-hour and to share a drink at a distance at one of their favorite locations. They chose the spot and the type of drink.

The goal wasn’t necessarily to ask them all the same questions they’ve heard on the campaign trail but to show a different side of their personality. The choices and the subjects varied.

Gael Tarleton will join Chris Daniels Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Kim Wyman

She’s the Republican Secretary of State who is looking for a third term as President Trump criticizes mail in voting.