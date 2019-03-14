Dozens of bills died in the Washington House and Senate after lawmakers failed to pass the measures before Wednesday’s 5 p.m. deadline.

Some of the measures that failed to pass included a House bill that would have allowed the city of Seattle to use cameras to identify drivers who ‘block the box' at intersections.

A bill that would make a driver’s fourth DUI in 15 years a felony never came up for a vote on the Senate floor.

A proposed ban on dwarf-tossing events that passed out of committee never came up for debate in the Senate.

Lawmakers in the House did vote to establish a behavioral health campus at the University of Washington’s medical school. They also passed a new set of fuel standards requiring producers and importers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Bills that passed out of the House or Senate now go to the opposite chambers. If they pass again, they will go to the Governor’s desk for a signature.