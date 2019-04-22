Editor's note: Above video references Rep. Shea losing his leadership position in Olympia

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Democratic Party Chair Tina Podlodowski is calling on House Republicans to oust Rep. Matt Shea from their caucus following an investigative report from the Guardian alleging that he discussed surveillance of Spokane residents.

Podlodowski joins Washington Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib, who called on House Republicans to eject Shea from their caucus.

"Obtaining background checks on people for the purpose of planning violence against them is a crime, and even offering to do so is clearly 100% unacceptable in the Legislature," Lt. Gov. Habib tweeted.

Shea represents Washington's 4th District, which encapsulates the area surrounding Spokane Valley. His Libertarian views and strong political statements have resonated with voters in Eastern Washington. He has also and drawn criticism from others, including local Republican officials.

Podlodowski wrote an open letter to the Washington state Republican Party and Washington House Republican Caucus on Monday. She said the party should oust Shea from the caucus, while also “formally condemning and sanctioning” him.

“It is past time to do something about Matt Shea. Republican Representative Matt Shea (R-Spokane Valley) crossed the decency line for most Washingtonians years ago with his unethical and vocal support for dangerous right-wing militias, anti-LGBTQ, and racist groups,” Podlodowski writes.

In the letter, Podlodowski cites eight instances of what she calls Shea’s “extreme and dangerous ideological record,” including organization of the Spokane chapter of the anti-Muslim ACT for America.

This information comes from the Southern Poverty Law Center, which classifies ACT for America as a hate group.

Podlodowski also writes about Shea’s support of the “anti-public lands extremist movement,” close affiliation to members of the "anti-government militia movement,” and his appearance as master of ceremonies at the Red Pill Expo in Spokane – a gathering of what Podlodowski calls “extremist conspiracy theories.”

She also references a document Shea wrote titled “Biblical Basis for Warfare,” which references that the enemy must be given the opportunity to “stop all abortions,” end “same-sex marriage,” eliminate “idolatry or occultism,” and “ban communism” before a declaration of war.

The four-page document referenced 14 different points, including how to stay within God’s will during a war, ways to know it is time to fight, things one needs to create a “Holy Army,” qualifications of a warrior, exemptions from military service and rules for war.

The document also addresses ways to confront tyranny from a biblical perspective. Shea said it does not promote violence.

Podlodowski wrote that Shea’s personal actions are “equally disturbing.” She cited an instance where Shea called reporters “dirty, godless, hateful” people and a defamation lawsuit filed by local law enforcement.

Spokane Deputy Travid Pendell filed that lawsuit in 2016 atfer Shea alleged a gun, once owned by Pendell, was used in a triple murder in 2015. Shea made the accusation on his podcast, though both Pendell and Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich called the accusation a lie.

In April 2017, Shea filed a motion to dismiss the defamation claims but a judge ruled that the lawsuit could continue.

“You don’t have to be a student of history to recognize the dangers that people like Matt Shea pose to our hard-won democracy,” Podlodowski writes. “I hope that Donald Trump’s rhetoric and actions have not numbed you to the point where you can no longer recognize corrupt and dangerous elements inside your own walls.”

“The House Republican Caucus took the right step when you stripped him of his leadership role, now it’s time to take a strong stand,” she continued.

In November 2018, Shea lost his position as caucus chair for the House Republicans. He was replaced with Paul Harris of Vancouver, Washington.