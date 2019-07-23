Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is in Seattle for a fundraising visit on Tuesday.
Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is speaking at a sold-out event at The Showbox in downtown Seattle, followed by another event Tuesday evening at a private residence.
In the second quarter, Buttigieg raised $24.8 million, which was the most of any Democratic candidate.
Buttigieg spent the last eight years as the mayor of South Bend. He also served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy Reserve.
If he earns the nomination, Buttigieg could be the first openly gay presidential nominee from a major political party.