Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is in Seattle for a fundraising visit on Tuesday.

Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is speaking at a sold-out event at The Showbox in downtown Seattle, followed by another event Tuesday evening at a private residence.

In the second quarter, Buttigieg raised $24.8 million, which was the most of any Democratic candidate.

Buttigieg spent the last eight years as the mayor of South Bend. He also served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy Reserve.

If he earns the nomination, Buttigieg could be the first openly gay presidential nominee from a major political party.

