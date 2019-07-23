Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will visit Seattle on a fundraising visit Tuesday.
Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is expected to speak at a sold out event at The Showbox in the afternoon followed by another event later that night at a private home.
In the second quarter, Buttigieg raised $24.8 million, which was the most of any Democratic candidate.
Buttigieg spent the last eight years as South Bend’s mayor. He also served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy Reserve.
If he earns the nomination, Buttigieg could be the first openly gay presidential nominee from a major political party.