Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will visit Seattle on a fundraising visit Tuesday.

Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is expected to speak at a sold out event at The Showbox in the afternoon followed by another event later that night at a private home.

In the second quarter, Buttigieg raised $24.8 million, which was the most of any Democratic candidate.

Buttigieg spent the last eight years as South Bend’s mayor. He also served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy Reserve.

If he earns the nomination, Buttigieg could be the first openly gay presidential nominee from a major political party.

RELATED: Who is running for president in 2020?