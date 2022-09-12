Seattle Councilmember Lisa Herbold not running for re-election

The District 1 representative wrote in her weekly newsletter, "I feel like it’s time to do my part to create an open seat election in District 1.

SEATTLE — Seattle Councilmember Lisa Herbold will not run for re-election in 2023.

The District 1 representative wrote in her weekly newsletter, in part, "I feel like it’s time to do my part to create an open seat election in District 1. I believe that an open seat can better drive turnout and deliver District 1 to another progressive."

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell tweeted the following statement: "Across all our work together over nearly 15 years, from legislative aide to city councilmember, @Lisa_Herbold has always led with a dedication to the details and love for West Seattle and our entire city. Thank you for your decades of service to Seattle."

Herbold is chair of the Public Safety & Human Services Committee. She also serves on the Finance & Housing Committee, Economic Development, Technology & City Light, Public Assets & Homelessness, and Transportation & Seattle Public Utilities committees.

District 1 includes West Seattle and South Park.