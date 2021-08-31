Backers of Compassion Seattle homelessness measure appeal ballot rejection

The Compassion Seattle measure would direct the city to provide housing units and to keep public land clear of encampments.

SEATTLE — The backers of a measure that would change Seattle's approach to homelessness are appealing a judge's decision that blocked it from the November ballot.

The Compassion Seattle campaign initially said it would not appeal the decision Friday from King County Superior Court Judge Catherine Shaffer, who said the proposed charter amendment would conflict with state law and usurp the City Council's power. But Tuesday, the campaign said it would appeal after all, based on what it described as an outcry from supporters.

"We decided that we must take this action to represent the interests of tens of thousands of voters who signed petitions to put this amendment on the ballot," a spokesperson for Compassion Seattle said in a statement.

The Compassion Seattle proposal, called Charter Amendment 29, would direct the city to provide 2,000 units of emergency or permanent housing within a year and require the city to ensure parks, playgrounds and sidewalks remain clear of encampments.

Opponents call it an unfunded mandate.