Gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp says city of Republic defunded police department

Washington state gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp says the City of Republic police department lost funding.

The day after the general election in which incumbent Jay Inslee was declared the winner of the Washington state governor's race, challenger Loren Culp said he wouldn't have a job to go back to in the City of Republic.

During a Facebook Live event Wednesday, Culp said he took a leave of absence from his job as chief of police in August or September to finish up his campaign. He later found out the city council voted to cut the police department from the budget.

"Couple days before this election, the city council had a special meeting to vote to defund police department, including my job," he said. "Incredible, right? Small minded people playing political games."

Special meeting minutes dated Friday, October 30, show a law enforcement services agreement between the city and Ferry County was approved by the council with a 3-1 vote.

The city of Republic will contract law enforcement services with the Ferry County Sheriff's Office, according to Republic Mayor Elbert Koontz.