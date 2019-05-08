SEATTLE — Counties in Washington have certified their results from the primary election, determining which candidates will face each other in the November general election.

Here are the biggest races we've been following this election:

King County

King County Proposition 1

Voters passed King County Prop. 1 with 70% approval in certified results. The measure will tax homeowners $0.1832 per $1,000 of assessed property value. People who own a $500,000 home will pay about $96 per year. An estimated $810 million will be generated over six years in order to improve public spaces.

More than $165 million will be used for repairing and maintaining 175 miles of trails. Another $100 million is earmarked for land acquisition. Additional revenue will be used for improving and maintaining county pools. The Seattle Aquarium and Woodland Park Zoo are included in the plan as well.

The current levy expires Dec. 31 and is estimated to generate about $420 million.

Seattle Proposition 1

Voters approved a levy to increase property taxes for seven years in order to provide library funding. Seattle Prop. 1 will add around $1.58 a month to the average homeowner’s property tax bill for a total of about $7 per month.

The extended levy will generate about $213 million over seven years to continue existing library services, increase hours, improve digital access, and seismically retrofit three branches.

King County Council

County Council District 2: Longtime incumbent Larry Gossett did not win in the primaries. He was ousted by challenger Girmay Zahilay, who got 56% of the vote compared to Gossett's 37%. Gossett was first elected to the King County Council in 1993.

Seattle City Council

Over 50 people were running for seven Seattle City Council seats, four of which did not have incumbents seeking re-election. Council incumbents Kshama Sawant, Lisa Herbold, and Debora Juarez held onto their respective seats for this primary election.

City Council District 1: Incumbent Lisa Herbold won the primary election with 51% of the votes. Phil Tavel got 32% of the votes. The two will face each other in the general election.

City Council District 2: Tammy Morales and Mark Solomon will face each other in November for the seat of District 2 city councilor. Morales won the primary with 50% of the votes. Solomon has 23% of the votes. One of them will fill the position that will be left vacant by Council President Bruce Harrell at the end of his term.

City Council District 3: Kshama Sawant, who has been in office since 2014 and is currently serving her first full term, won the primary election with only 37% of the votes. Sawant and Egan Orion will face-off in November. Orion had 21% of the votes.

City Council District 4: Alex Pedersen won the primary election for District 4 with 40% of the votes. Pedersen will go up against Shaun Scott, who had 23% of the votes, come November. They are campaigning for a four-year term in the position left vacant by Rob Johnson. Abel Pacheco, currently serving in Johnson’s place, withdrew his candidacy.

City Council District 5: District 5’s first representative and incumbent Debora Juarez won the primary results with 45% of the vote. She and Ann Davison Sattler, who had 27% of the votes in the primary, will go up against each other in November.

City Council District 6: Dan Strauss broke out of a pack of thirteen people and won the primary with 34% of the vote. Heidi Willis was the closest one behind him in results, with 21% of the votes. The two are vying to fill the position that will be left vacant by Mike O’Brien, who has served since 2010.

The other candidates included: Kara Ceriello, Jeremy Cook, Jay Fathi, Sergio Garcia, Melissa Hall, Jon Lisbin, Kate Martin, Joey Massa, John Peeples, Ed Pottharst, and Terry Rice.

City Council District 7: Sally Bagshaw, who has served since 2010, is not seeking re-election. Ten candidates were vying to replace her, and Andrew J. Lewis won the primary with 32% of the votes. He will likely face Jim Pugel, who got 25% of the votes, come November.

Port of Seattle commissioner

Position 2: Sam Cho and Grant Degginger will face-off in November's general election to see who will replace Courtney Gregoire on the Port Commission when her term ends on Dec. 31.

Gregoire, whose term began November 2013, currently serves on the Aviation Committee, along with the Puget Sound Regional Council Executive Board, Interbay Public Development Advisory Board, University of Washington Air Quality Study Advisory Panel, and the Visit Seattle Advisory Board.

Position 5: Incumbent Fred Felleman won the primary election with overwhelming support, getting 72% of the vote. Felleman, the port’s current vice president, currently serves on the Energy and Sustainability Committee and several outside board assignments. Felleman will go up against challenger Garth Jacobson in November.

Pierce County

Port of Tacoma commissioner

Five commissioners are elected to four-year terms. The commission hires the executive director, sets policy and strategic direction, and approves all major expenditures.

Commissioner 3: Deanna Keller won the primary election with 48% of the vote. It was a close tie for who will be her opponent in November, with Frank Boykin having 28% and Justin Camarata having 23%. Keller and Boykin will face-off for Position 3 on the Port of Tacoma.

Commissioner 5: It was a tight race for Position 5 on the Port of Tacoma, but Kristin Ang kept a solid lead with 41% of the vote in the primary election. Ang will go against Dave Bryant, who got 38% of the votes.

Snohomish County

Snohomish County Council

Two Snohomish County Council positions were on the ballot, one of which was an open race without an incumbent running.

District 2: Eight candidates were vying for the District 2 seat, which is vacant. Anna Rohrbough won the primary election with 35% of the vote. She will face-off against Megan Dunn, who got 13% of the votes this primary election.

District 3: Incumbent Stephanie Wright, who has served on the council since 2010, defended her seat in the primary election and won with 79% of the vote. She will go against challenger Willie Russell in November, who only got 10%.

Port of Everett commissioner

District 1: Port Commissioner Bruce Fingarson, who was appointed to the position in 2017, did not win in the primary election. Fingarson got 30% of the votes this election. He will go up against challenger David Simpson, who won the primary election with 42% of the vote.

Thurston County

Olympia Mayor

Olympia Mayor Cheryl Selby won the primary election with 40% of the vote. She will face-off against Nathaniel Jones in November. Jones got 26% of the vote in the primary election.

Whatcom County

Bellingham mayor

It’s a wide-open field for Bellingham mayor after Kelli Linville decided to retire in December and not seek a third term.

It was an extremely close race between the four people running for the position: Pinky Vargas and April Barker, Bellingham city council members; Garrett O’Brien, construction company owner; and Seth Fleetwood, lawyer and former Bellingham and Whatcom county council member.

Fleetwood won the primary election with 29% and will go up against April Barker, who got 27% of the vote in the primary election. The other two candidates, Pinky Vargas got 23% and Garrett O'Brien got 22%.

Whatcom County executive

Whatcom County’s top seat is up for grabs.

The high paying and high-powered position of county executive has brought out a deep field of candidates. The four candidates vying for the position were Satpal Sidhu, Whatcom County councilmember; Jim Boyle, vice president for philanthropy at the Organization for Tropical Studies; Karen Burke, executive director of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services of Whatcom County; and Tony Larson, Business Pulse publisher.

Certified results show Larson won the primary race with 37% of the vote. He will go up against Satpal Sidhu in November, who got 34%.

Whatcom, Skagit, and San Juan counties

State Senate District 40

State Sen. Liz Lovelett held onto her seat in the 40th Legislative District in the primary election. She was appointed to the seat earlier this year. Lovelett, a former Anacortes city council member, was appointed to the seat after former state Sen. Kevin Ranker resigned in January amid sexual harassment allegations.

She had 49% of the vote with certified results.