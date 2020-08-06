Canada eases coronavirus border restriction, allows immediate family in

The limited exception will apply to spouses, common-law partners, dependent children, parents, and legal guardians.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government will allow immediate family members of citizens or permanent residents to come to Canada.

It's a slight easing of border restrictions enacted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trudeau said anyone entering the country will be required to quarantine for 14 days or face serious penalties.

Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said the limited exception will apply to spouses, common-law partners, dependent children, parents, and legal guardians. He said they will have to say in Canada for at least 15 days.

In mid-May, the U.S. and Canada extended their agreement to keep the border closed to non-essential travel until June 21 during the pandemic.