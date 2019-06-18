Editor's note: The attached video originally aired in July 2018.

People caught violating Burien's fireworks ban could be fined up to $5,000 under a three-tiered penalty system approved Monday.

The new ordinance includes a "social host liability," which holds property owners who allow fireworks to be discharged responsible, or those who control access to them.

According to a spokesperson for the city, the purpose is to not only hold property owners accountable, but to encourage them to "actively prevent" violations.

People in possession of illegal fireworks will face a $500 civil infraction. Illegally discharging fireworks the first-time will result in a civil infraction and a fine of $500. A second fine will cost $2,500. Third and subsequent fines will be $5,000.

The higher fines go into effect next year.

The previous fine was $125.

Fireworks have been illegal in Burien since 1999.

The fines were lowered from the original proposal, which were based on the City of Sammamish's fireworks penalties. Under that, violators would have faced fines of up to $10,000.

A few council members supported the higher penalties. Councilmember Lucy Krakowiak supported the higher fines, saying people's lives are being negatively affected in the days surrounding Fourth of July, New Year's, and other celebrations.

Councilmember Nancy Tosta also supported higher penalties, pointing out that fireworks are already banned in Burien.

Citing a "personal stake" for her household, Councilmember Krystal Marx supported cutting the fines in half, especially because it could be a "very large violation" for a family.

Councilmember Pedro Olguin voted against the fines, saying the council was "implementing Draconian law." He said the city is trying to regulate something that is done nationally and is part of America's culture.

Several people on the council pointed out that a city-run fireworks display could help curb the need to individually shoot fireworks.