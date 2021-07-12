Ballots mailed out this week for primary election in Washington state

The primary election will be held Aug. 3.

Ballots for Washington state's Aug. 3 primary election will be mailed to voters in the coming days.

The election's 18-day voting period begins July 16 and lasts through election day.

To vote in the primary election, registrations must be received by July 26 if being done online or through the mail. After July 26, people can register or update their registration in person at their county's elections office until 8 p.m. on Aug. 3.

Washington is a mail-in only state. So as soon as you receive your ballot, you can vote and put it back in the mailbox. Ballots include a pre-paid return envelope.

Secretary of State Kim Wyman encourages voters to mail their completed ballots well ahead of election day to ensure they are received on time. Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked on or before Aug. 3.