Back when an employee head tax on big businesses in Seattle was being seriously considered, Amazon halted plans for two towers as it waited to see what city leaders would decide.

All construction planning was paused on the company's Block 18 project, and Amazon Vice President Drew Herdener said the company was "evaluating options to sublease all space" in the leased Rainer Square skyscraper.

The head tax was unanimously approved by the city council.

Shortly after, Herdener released a statement that said the company was "disappointed." However, Amazon resumed construction on Block 18 while remaining "very apprehensive about the future created by the council's hostile approach and rhetoric toward larger businesses, which forces us to question our growth here."

A month later, the head tax was repealed and businesses that would have been taxed more than $200 per employee breathed a collective sigh of relief. Amazon celebrated:

"Today's vote by the Seattle City Council to repeal the tax on job creation is the right decision for the region's economic prosperity," a tweet from the company read. "We are deeply committed to being part of the solution to end homelessness in Seattle and will continue to invest in local nonprofits like Mary's Place and FareStart that are making a difference on this important issue."

But somewhere along the line, leasing 30 floors of additional office space was taken off the table. A marketing flier from real estate company JLL lists space is available for the Rainier Square building.

It's unclear at what point Amazon planned to sublease the space. A statement from the company posted in GeekWire points out Amazon is still building 2 million square feet of office space on its South Lake Union campus.

"We are always evaluating our space requirements and intend to sublease Rainier Square based on current plans. We have more than 9,000 open roles in Seattle and will continue to evaluate future growth," the statements says.

On the left, the Rainier Square tower. On the right, Block 18.

Wright Runstad, Graphite Design Group