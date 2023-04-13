Airport location bill that would essentially restart commission's work passes Senate

House Bill 1791 calls for the creation of a workgroup to replace the commission that was established in 2019 to identify a potential site for a new airport.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington state Senate passed a bill that would essentially be a do-over on the topic of finding a new airport site to help curb the growing crowds at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

House Bill 1791 calls for the creation of a workgroup to replace the commission that was established in 2019 to identify a potential site for a new airport. The bill's primary sponsor, Rep. Jake Fey, previously said it means "largely starting" the process over.

The bill heads to Gov. Jay Inslee's desk for final approval.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is expected to reach capacity by 2050.

Three sites were previously proposed for a new airport, including two in Pierce County and one in Thurston County. Those proposals faced strong opposition from lawmakers and community members.

The main complaint: those that would be impacted were not consulted about the unexpected decision.

”People should not be taken by surprise by something this big,” Fey previously said, adding that conducting a study during the COVID-19 pandemic was not ideal.

“The way in which you can communicate with people has been limited. It does make sense to start over,” said Fey.

He said his bill calls for more public input than the commission formed in 2019 included.

Fey previously said the group may not necessarily come up with new locations for an airport.