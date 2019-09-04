Senator Maria Cantwell wants to ensure the U.S. Forest Service's wildfire prevention efforts continue to be funded despite the proposed cuts to forest programs in President Donald Trump's proposed budget.

At a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing, Sen. Cantwell pointed out that wile an "above normal" wildfire season is expected this year and preparations are already underway. While questioning U.S. Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen, Cantwell highlighted legislation passed by Congress to provide millions for fuel reduction, asking if the agency will still be able to use the money as promised.

“We worked very hard, collaboratively, to try to give money for fuel reduction – $546 million in the omnibus. We want to make sure that money is being used as best as possible at this moment. Can you assure me that is going to happen, that you are going to spend fuel reduction money that Congress has given you?” Cantwell asked.

Christiansen said the agency will not wait, "and I can assure you we are going to invest those funds in the most critical places with the highest risk," she added.

A heightened concern regarding fire season comes after a report from the National Interagency Fire Center shows western Washington faces a greater likelihood of significant wildland fires in the coming months.

“This is concerning to me, that we are projected to be above normal as it relates to fire season,” Cantwell said. “You get my attention anytime the map targets western Washington and southeast Alaska and basically say that in early June we could be above normal for fire season. That’s not normal.”