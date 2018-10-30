Bob Ferguson says he won't hesitate on taking President Trump to court if he follows through with ending "birthright citizenship" for children of non-American citizens born in the U.S.

On Tuesday morning, Ferguson, Washington state's attorney general, issued the following statement:

"No matter how much he may want to appeal to the Alt-Right, President Trump can't alter the Constitution through executive order. If he tried, we will immediately take him to court - and defeat him again."

In an interview on "Axios on HBO," Trump said, "It was always told to me that you needed a constitutional amendment. Guess what? You don't. You can definitely do it with an Act of Congress. But now they're saying I can do it just with an executive order."

"We're the only country in the world where a person comes in and has a baby, and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States, with all of those benefits," he continued.

The president said, "It's ridiculous. It's ridiculous. And it has to end." He said the move was "in the process" and that it "will happen, with an executive order."

According to the 14th Amendment, "All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside."

Ferguson has filed 32 lawsuits against the Trump administration. He has 14 legal victories, eight of which cannot be appealed, with six others that have been appealed or could be.

