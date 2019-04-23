Abel Pacheco Jr. is the newest member of Seattle City Council.

The 31-year-old was appointed Monday following a short public vetting process. Pacheco replaces Rob Johnson who resigned abruptly earlier this month.

He will fill Johnson’s term representing District 4 until November 26, 2019.

“Given the skills, qualities, characteristics, and lived experience of Councilmember Pacheco, I believe the City will be well served in many areas, including planning and land use, through the end of this term,” said Council President Bruce Harrell.

Pacheco Jr. has run for the office before and was the runner up for an appointment when Tim Burgess left the council to serve as Mayor in 2017.

The 2012 University of Washington graduate vowed to end his campaign for the District 4 City Council seat this fall if he was appointed to the caretaker position.

Pacheco Jr. took the Oath of Office shorty after accepting the position Monday. His first Seattle City Council briefing and voting meeting will take place April 29, 2019.

WATCH: Rob Johnson explains why he's resigning