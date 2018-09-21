KING 5 is continuing to fact check attack ads on our airwaves ahead of the November election.

A new ad by the Democratic House Majority PAC attacks 8th district Republican candidate Dino Rossi for his work as a former state lawmaker and chief budget negotiator.

“Rossi first showed up in Olympia decades ago. He went to work; health care stripped from 45,000 children,” the ad says.

The claim references an article about a health study on the number of uninsured children following the 2003 budget negotiation, a year when the state faced a massive budget shortfall.

The Washington State Health Care Authority says it's true that changes by the legislature reduced the number of children on public health insurance by around 45,000. However, a spokeswoman says that's because certification requirements were tightened.

“Continuous eligibility” was ended, meaning an increase in income during the certification period could impact eligibility. If a family’s income was found to be above the income standard, the child’s medical coverage would close, according to spokeswoman Amy Blondin.

The certification period for children’s coverage was also changed from every 12 months to six months. However, in 2005, the Health Care Authority returned to 12 months of continuous eligibility, according to Blondin.

The House Majority PAC ad also faults Rossi for pushing a plan to raise property taxes on homeowners.

That part of the ad references the 2017 budget deal reached between the then-Republican-controlled state Senate and the Democratic house.

Lawmakers raised state property taxes as part of a plan to increase public-school funding in the state by more than 7 billion dollars, as required by the landmark McCleary decision by the State Supreme Court.

While most Democrats in the Senate opposed the property tax increase, the budget deal overall passed that year with a majority of Democrats on board: 39 to 10 in the Senate and 70 to 23 in the House.

Lastly, the ad hits Rossi for supporting corporate tax breaks. The Rossi campaign says he voted to extend tax benefits to small businesses, in addition to large corporations.

“Their false implication is that Dino wants to cut taxes for businesses but not people when in reality Dino has always fought for everyone to have lower taxes,” says spokesman Andrew Bell.

