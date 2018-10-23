Voters in two counties in Washington state have mistakenly been sent ballot-return envelopes that require postage.

Secretary of State Kim Wyman said that elections officials in Asotin and Grant Counties notified her Monday morning that a vendor was to blame for the mistake. Earlier this year, an agreement between Wyman and Gov. Jay Inslee ensured that voters in all 39 counties would be able to send their ballots in without postage.

A Tacoma-based mail vendor contracted by the two counties used the wrong envelopes when distributing the ballots to about 40,000 voters in Grant County and 15,000 voters in Asotin.

While the post office is still supposed to deliver ballots sent by voters without postage, Wyman's office said voters still could drop off their ballots at a drop box or put a stamp on the envelope if they were concerned about the postal process. Wyman said her office is working with the two counties "to find a quick resolution."

