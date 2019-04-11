Editor's note: The above video is from 2019 National Voter Registration Day.

The Secretary of State's Office has notified about 1,000 people to check their voter registration status after a website glitch prevented the proper transfer of new voter information.

The glitch occurred on Washington Healthplanfinder, the state's health plan website.

When signing up for healthcare coverage on the site, you can also opt to register to vote.

For some new voters, the data was not properly received by the Secretary of State, according to Michael Marchand, a spokesman for the Health Benefit Exchange, which runs the health plan website.

The new voter information still went to the Secretary of State, but to a test URL rather than a live page.

Marchand compared it to putting something in the correct filing cabinet, but the wrong folder.

The issue likely occurred after a system upgrade in August.

Officials say the Secretary of State's Office discovered the registration error last week and fixed the problem by Thursday evening.

At no time did any personal data leave the secure site, Marchand said.

Health Benefit Exchange immediately began working with the Secretary of State when they discovered the issue.

All those potentially impacted have been contacted, Marchand said.

If you have not received your ballot, call your county elections office. You can also check your voter registration status here.

