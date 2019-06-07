Police say Matthew Timothy Wetherington, 34, is unaccounted for and a "person of interest" in the fire that killed multiple people in Port Angeles Saturday morning.

Investigators say Wetherington lived in one of two trailers that were destroyed. Anyone with information on his whereabouts or had contact with him is asked to contact the Port Angeles Police Department at 360-452-4545.

The fire occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Welcome Inn Trailer Park, according Port Angeles Police Chief Brian Smith.

When officers and firefighters arrived, one trailer was fully engulfed in flames, according to Chief Smith.

Soon after, a second trailer caught fire. One person escaped when the second trailer caught.

At least one vehicle was also destroyed.

While firefighters were extinguishing the flames, they discovered the remains of multiple people in the first trailer. Those people have not been identified.

Chief Smith says one adult and three children are unaccounted for.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.