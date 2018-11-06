VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police said officers arrested two people who conspired to commit a terrorist act at Bayside High School's prom at the Town Center of Virginia Beach.

Around May 30, members of the community told the police that a few people who weren't associated with Bayside High School were trying to purchase tickets to the school's prom.

Officers and the school board increased security plans for prom night. While the event took place, police noticed an increase in violent activity in the area. Investigators determined the two events were related. When officers tried to confront a specific individual whom they said was trying to get into the prom, he ran. Police said he discarded a handgun as he ran.

Officers continued their investigation, and they went through the individual's social media accounts. They obtained a search warrant for a room in the Westin Hotel, and when they entered the room, they saw the 17-year-old who ran. He had a semi-automatic rifle in the room with him. Police charged him with possession of a weapon, and conspiracy to carry out a terrorist threat.

Police said they identified a second suspect as Michael Coleman who had unrelated charges against him in Norfolk.

Officers took Coleman into custody and charged him with two counts of trying to conceal a weapon, and conspiracy to commit a terrorist act in connection to the incident at Town Center.

Police held a news conference at 4 p.m. Monday to discuss the arrests.

The investigation is still ongoing.

