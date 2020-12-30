Police evacuate downtown Leavenworth for an investigation

Chelan County Emergency Management said to "avoid the area" in a Facebook post.

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — The Chelan County Emergency Management (CCEM) is asking anyone in downtown Leavenworth to evacuate for an investigation.

CCEM said "follow all instructions immediately if you are in the area. Avoid the area," in a Facebook post.

According to CCEM, evacuations are taking place and Cascade Medical is on lockdown as of 8:49 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Cascade Medical Center posted on its Facebook saying that its emergency department is still open for emergency cases, but that its "staff are sheltering in place with lockdown procedures engaged."

Traffic in Leavenworth may be impacted, along with travel on SR 2, according to the Washington State Patrol.