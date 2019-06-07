Police arrested a 34-year-old man late Saturday in connection with a deadly trailer fire in Port Angeles.

The fire occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Welcome Inn Trailer Park, according Port Angeles Police Chief Brian Smith.

When officers and firefighters arrived, one trailer was fully engulfed in flames, according to Chief Smith.

Soon after, a second trailer caught fire. One person escaped when the second trailer caught.

While firefighters were extinguishing the flames, they discovered the remains of multiple people in the first trailer. Those people have not been identified.

Chief Smith says one adult and three children are unaccounted for.

The suspect was booked into the Clallam County Jail on charges of First Degree Arson and four counts of First Degree Murder.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.