Pierce County is in the process of purchasing certain flood risk and damaged properties along the lower Puyallup River, Clear Creek and Carbon River.

Pierce County Council approved the purchase of several properties during its meeting council meeting Tuesday. According to Pierce County leaders, it will end up spending about 1.3 million dollars in county money to purchase the properties.

Some council members, including Derek Young, say the county should've done this a long time ago.

“Essentially decisions that were made by the county years ago created situations where people built in floodplains where they needed to be repeatedly rescued by taxpayers essentially,” said Councilmember Young.

County leaders say their tune has changed

“We’re a lot more proactive on our regulations,” said County Engineer Helmut Schmidt

Zoning regulations have changed and the county has communicated with those in the flood zone about those hazards.

“Typically, you’ll get water that just comes up and it just comes up and it stay there for four days to a week.”

WATCH: Doug Reed recalls memories from old dairy farm

Last year Pierce County purchased Doug Reed’s family farm. For decades it was a dairy farm and then they had horses, but over the years Mother Nature started to change its course.

“It floods faster than it used to when we were kids,” said Reed. “There’s areas out there now that they just stay completely wet year-round.”

Reed is now grieving the loss of a property that his family owned for decades.

“It was sad everybody hated to do it but the writing was on the wall we knew it needed to be done,” said Reed.

