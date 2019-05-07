CANNON BEACH, Ore. — Beachgoers at Cannon Beach the past couple of days have been getting to enjoy a rare experience.

The tide has been so low the last few days that people have been able to walk around the iconic Haystack Rock.

The Oregonian reports Friday is the last day of this stretch of super low tides. Another stretch is expected Aug. 1 and 2.

According to the National Weather Service, the low tide Friday at Garibaldi, about 30 miles south of Cannon Beach, was expected to be -2 feet at 9:29 a.m. Low tide Saturday is expected to be -1.6 feet at 10:16 a.m.

