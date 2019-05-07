CANNON BEACH, Ore. — Beachgoers at Cannon Beach the past couple of days have been getting to enjoy a rare experience.
The tide has been so low the last few days that people have been able to walk around the iconic Haystack Rock.
Photos: Low tide at Cannon Beach
The Oregonian reports Friday is the last day of this stretch of super low tides. Another stretch is expected Aug. 1 and 2.
According to the National Weather Service, the low tide Friday at Garibaldi, about 30 miles south of Cannon Beach, was expected to be -2 feet at 9:29 a.m. Low tide Saturday is expected to be -1.6 feet at 10:16 a.m.
