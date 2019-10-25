SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. — California's largest utility admitted its electrical equipment might have ignited a wildfire burning in wine country Friday, despite blackouts imposed across the region to prevent blazes.

In Northern California, a blaze near the Sonoma County wine country town of Geyserville burned 49 buildings and prompted evacuation orders for some 2,000 people.

As of 7:30 a.m. on Friday, the fire burned at least 21,900 acres whipped up by the strong winds that had prompted Pacific Gas & Electric to impose sweeping blackouts affecting a half-million people in Northern and Central California. The fire is only 5% contained.

RELATED: Kincade Fire: Maps, road closures and evacuation information

Most customers had power by Thursday evening, PG&E said.

PG&E instituted power shutoffs after its electrical equipment was to blame for several blazes in recent years that killed scores of people and burned thousands of homes.

However, PG&E said Thursday it didn't de-energize a 230,000-volt transmission line near Geyserville that malfunctioned minutes before the fire erupted. The company reported finding a "broken jumper" wire on a transmission tower Wednesday night.

PG&E CEO Bill Johnson said it was too soon to know if the faulty equipment ignited the fire. He said the tower had been inspected four times in the past two years and appeared to have been in excellent condition.

READ THE LATEST ON PG&E SHUTOFFS:

In shutting off the electricity, PG&E cut power to the distribution lines that supply homes but not to its long-distance transmission lines.

In Southern California, firefighters on the ground and in the air struggled to protect homes surrounded by trees and brush.

In some places, they failed. As hot embers flew, subdivision homes and rural ranch properties were damaged or destroyed in the Canyon Country area of Santa Clarita and nearby Castaic.

Alejandro Corrales tearfully watched her home burn on a ridge in Canyon Country, taking with it her mother's ashes, other belongings and possibly a pen full of pet sheep.

READ MORE ON CALIFORNIA'S WILDFIRES:

"I'm literally seeing sticks and fire of what used to be our home," she told KCBS-TV.

"Everything in the house is gone," Corrales said. "The panels on one of the pens where we have some rescued sheep was too hot for my daughter to open, and so she couldn't let them out. ... So I'm probably sure that we lost them, too."

Some residents tried to fight the blaze with garden hoses. People rushed to rescue dozens of horses, donkeys, goats, a pig and an emu.

Officials said a firefighting helicopter couldn't fly after a collision with a bird damaged its windshield.

The high winds were expected to persist through Friday. Southern California Edison, which shut off electricity to more than 31,000 customers on Thursday, was considering additional power cuts to more than 386,000.

While the high winds in Northern California had died down by Friday, they were expected to pick up over the weekend, with gusts of 40 to 60 mph in many places, and PG&E warned it might blackout an even larger region.

PG&E chief meteorologist Scott Strenfel said Northern California could be in for the strongest offshore winds in years.

Meanwhile, a wind-whipped fire destroyed homes near Los Angeles.

More than 50,000 people were under evacuation orders in the Santa Clarita area north of Los Angeles as hot, dry Santa Ana winds howling at 50 mph drove the flames into neighborhoods. The fire burned at least six homes. Officials reported that there were no injuries related to the incident.

FREE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: As thousands in California evacuate due to fires, others prepare for more PG&E outages | Daily Blend