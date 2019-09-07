WASHINGTON – With a cost far below the estimated $92 million price tag for President Trump’s scrapped Veterans Day celebration, the Pentagon announced Tuesday it spent $1.2 million on the commander-in-chief’s “Salute to America” military display.

“Funding for the demonstrations came from the military services' training budgets that facilitate flying hours, which are imperative to military readiness,” said Maj. Chris Mitchell, a Defense Department spokesperson.

“Additional funding was used for the transportation of static displays and equipment. The total cost of the Department's support to the 'Salute to America' event was $1.2 million.”

The Pentagon provided figures of Navy Fleet Week costs to compare the “Salute to America” expenses.

New York Fleet Week, accounting for port and fuel costs totaled $2.5 million. The cost of flying the Blue Angels for Fleet Week and other aerial displays totaled $36 million for the latest fiscal year data available.

The National Park Service had $2.5 million redirected from its budget to help offset the Fourth of July costs – yet it remained unclear Tuesday afternoon if all $2.5 million had been spent, or if the costs exceeded that figure.

The Defense Department also released a list off all aircraft and ground vehicles that converged on Washington for “Salute to America.”

Four AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopters from the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, Fort Campbell, Kentucky

Two MV-22 Ospreys aircraft and one VH-92 helicopter (commonly referred to as the new Marine One) from Marine Helicopter Squadron One, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia

Two F-35C Lightning II aircraft from Strike Fighter Squadron 147, Naval Air Station Lemoore, California

Two F/A-18 Hornet aircraft from Strike Fighter Squadron 37, Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia

Six F/A-18 Hornet aircraft from the United States Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron (Blue Angels) from Naval Air Station Pensacola, Pensacola, Florida

One VC-25 aircraft ( commonly referred to as Air Force One) from the Presidential Airlift Group, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland

One B-2 Spirit aircraft from the 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri

Two F-22 Raptor aircraft from the 1st Fighter Wing, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia

One MH-60J/T Jayhawk helicopter, one MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and one HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft from the Coast Guard Atlantic Sector, U.S. Coast Guard Station Annapolis, Maryland

Two M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tanks and two M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles from the 3rct Infantry Division, Fort Stewart, Georgia

The following ceremonial units participated in the event:

United States Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia

United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks, Washington, D.C.

Free Country, United States Marine Corps Band, Marine Barracks, Washington, D.C.

President Trump told the White House pool Monday that he plans to hold another military display on Independence Day next year.