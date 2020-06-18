Protesters with the group Care Not Cops had set up outside Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler's Pearl District apartment to demand more police cuts.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police early Thursday morning cleared out a protest that had been building since Wednesday morning in the Pearl District, outside Mayor Ted Wheeler's apartment.

The protest group Care Not Cops began the demonstration as Portland City Council was set to vote on the 2020-21 city budget, which cuts $15 million from the police bureau. The budget vote passed just after noon on Wednesday.

Protesters say the cuts are not enough, and they're calling for defunding the Portland Police Bureau to the tune of $50 million. Commissioner Chloe Eudaly also called for $50 million in cuts and voted against the budget, but Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who championed most of the cuts, said Wednesday that number is not based on any rational analysis of the full Portland budget.

By midnight, the group had grown to hundreds of protesters, who were blocking off the streets at Northwest Glisan and 10th Avenue with dumpsters, plywood, fencing, construction equipment and other materials, according to Portland police spokeswoman Lt. Tina Jones.