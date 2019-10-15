LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The 59-year-old owner of McChord Mart in Lakewood is dead after being stabbed "several times" Monday night.

Lakewood police found the owner of the store, In Choe, bleeding from multiple wounds shortly after 10 p.m. Choe was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Choe was stabbed during a robbery, according to police.

The suspect is described by police as a black male in his 20s or 30s, wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, white shoes, and a dark hat. The sweatshirt has a "Disobey" brand logo on the back.

The suspect was last seen on foot heading north on Bridgeport Way SW.

There is no information on a vehicle.