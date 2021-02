Police are investigating a shooting on McKinley Avenue that left one man dead, and three others hurt.

One person was killed and three others injured in a shooting near McKinley Ave. in Tacoma.

Police say the shooting happened in an alley just after 2:00 a.m.

Officers found one man dead at the scene. Another man found at the scene had serious injuries, and a woman at the scene had non-life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.

A four person was dropped off at the hospital with minor injuries.