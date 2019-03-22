CUMBERLAND CO., Ill. – If you were traveling along Interstate 70 in Cumberland County Friday morning, you probably saw the scene.

Nearly 3,000 piglets were on the loose in the area between Casey and Greenup near mile marker 127.

Illinois State Police District 12 Effingham I-70 travelers between Casey and Greenup use caution* Due to a traffic crash, nearly 3000 piglets are loose near milepost 127 (2 miles west of Casey). Troopers are on scene assisting with...

The piglets got loose after a truck carrying them was involved in a crash. Illinois State Police said the crash occurred because the driver was "ill" and was cited for improper lane usage.

Troopers urged drivers to be cautious while they corralled the livestock.

ISP thanked everyone from local fire departments, IDOT and other volunteers for helping them get the area cleaned up.

Illinois State Police District 12 Effingham A lot of teamwork today! Many thanks to the swift help from Greenup Fire Prot. Dist., Greenup Police Department, Casey Police Department, Effingham Equity, Illinois Department of Transportation,...

ISP said about 100 piglets died in the accident. The surviving pigs continued to their destination in Indiana.

Site cleanup is still underway and will continue into the afternoon.

