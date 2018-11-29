The Oregon Department of Transportation will submit an application for the continued development of tolling on Interstates 5 and 205 in the Portland area to the Oregon Transportation Commission.

The application will be reviewed at a meeting in Salem on Dec. 6, ODOT said. If approved, the application will then be submitted to the Federal Highway Administration.

According to ODOT, the application describes the plan to further evaluate tolls on:

I-5 between North Going Street/Alberta Street and Southwest Multnomah Boulevard in Portland, a seven-mile stretch of road. ODOT says tolling here could reduce congestion and help finance safety improvements in the Rose Quarter, one of the most severely congested corridors in the Portland area and a critical roadway for moving traded goods through Oregon. Exact limits of tolling on I-5 are still to be determined.

I-205 in and around the Abernethy Bridge, the exact location still to be determined. ODOT says the tolls could ease congestion and finance the planned highway widening and seismic strengthening of I-205 between OR 99E and Stafford Road, including the Abernethy Bridge.

The tolling rates and times of day have not been set.

ODOT says tolling is being considered to ease congestion and raise money future construction projects.

If the tolling proposal is supported by federal officials, ODOT says project refinement, environmental review, funding and construction would follow over the next several years.

Background: Tolling on I-5 and I-205 recommended to ODOT

