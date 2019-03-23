SPOKANE, Wash. — Astronomers, star gazers, nature-lovers, and anyone who just loves staring at the sky... tonight after sundown you'll want to look up for a glimpse of the Northern Lights.

The Aurora Borealis as it's called is caused when solar radiation interacts with Earth's magnetic field and atmosphere. It's common in the higher latitudes of the arctic, but when a burst of solar activity such as a coronal mass ejection (CME) heads in the direction of Earth, there is heighten aurora activity and the Northern Lights are visible farther south.

KREM 2 Weather

Friday night, several northern states will have a chance to see the Northern Lights. This including Spokane/eastern Washington and Coeur d'Alene/north Idaho.

Now when I say Spokane and Coeur d'Alene, what I mean is OUTSIDE of Spokane and Coeur d'Alene. You'll need to get away from city lights which causes far too much light pollution to see the Aurora.