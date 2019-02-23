SPOKANE, Wash. — Oregon recently introduced a bill placing a cap on rent amounts, which has left some people wondering if Washington could see a similar bill.

Due to recent growth in the housing market, Washington has seen increasing renting rates.

A thriving housing market and increasing living costs in Oregon have led state senators to propose State Bill 608.

The bill would cap annual rent increases at seven percent, plus inflation throughout the state.

Reports say some residents in that state have seen their rent rates double.

With Seattle’s renting prices and Spokane’s growing market, there have been concerns that Washington could see a similar situation.

Although Oregon’s rent control bill is expected to pass, there don’t appear to be immediate plans for Washington to adopt similar legislation.

RELATED: Salvation Army taking applications for temporary housing program

RELATED: Spokane's housing market hotter than Seattle's for first time in six years

Washington currently has a state law banning rent caps, both on the state and city levels.

Terri Anderson with the Washington Tenants Union said state lawmakers would have to repeal that law and introduce new rent-cap legislation.

She said the process to pass both of those pieces of legislation could take some time.

Steve Corker with the Eastern Washington Landlords Association said, as of Thursday, there was no bill proposing a rent cap. So the earliest similar legislation could be introduced is 2020.

If there was a bill in this year’s session, Anderson said she wonders if it would be effective. She said it would have to be statewide bill. Otherwise, she said Seattle might only adopt the bill, leaving rates increasing in Spokane.

If Oregon’s bill does pass, it will be the first state to enact statewide rent control.

RELATED: Oregon set to become first state with mandatory rent controls

RELATED: Seattle now has the nation's smallest apartments