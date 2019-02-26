COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has been nominated for election to the Boeing Board of Directors.

The aircraft manufacturing giant announced that Haley's nomination will be voted on at the company's annual meeting of shareholders on April 29.

"Ambassador Haley brings to Boeing an outstanding record of achievement in government, industry partnership, and successfully driving economic prosperity for communities in America and around the world," said Boeing Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg. "Boeing will benefit greatly from her broad perspectives and combined diplomatic, government and business experience to help achieve our aspiration to be the best in aerospace and a global industrial champion."

Haley just left her role as U.N. Ambassador in December, after serving in that position since the beginning of the Trump Administration.

"It's an honor to have the opportunity to contribute to Boeing's continued success as a cutting edge industry leader and a great American company," said Ambassador Haley. "Not only is Boeing the largest aerospace company in the world and America's biggest exporter, it also understands the importance of teamwork and building community through its network of suppliers in all 50 states and around the world."

Haley is a former member of the South Carolina House of Representatives, and was serving in the chamber when Boeing announced they were building an airplane construction facility in North Charleston, SC after receiving a tax incentive package. In the intervening years, the company has expanded the plant, and the company's become one of the largest employers in the state.

In 2010, Haley was elected governor of South Carolina, and was re-elected four years later. During her tenure, she became known for her leadership during several natural disasters, the aftermath of the massacre at the Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, SC, as well as the subsequent removal of the Confederate flag from the grounds of the state capitol.

She also was a vocal critic and opponent of attempts to allow labor unions at Boeing's site in South Carolina.

In November of 2016, then President-Elect Donald Trump picked her as his nominee as U.S. Ambassador, one of his first major appointments. She'd then resign as governor in January of 2017 to officially join his administration.

In her time as a diplomat, she helped lead the president's more aggressive foreign policy stance, and was known for her strident support of Israel in the face of pushback from other nations.

But last fall, Haley decided to leave the administration to return to private life, and officially exited her post just before New Year's. Just this week, Haley announced she was creating a policy group called "Stand for America," which says it will be "promoting public policies that strengthen America’s economy, culture, and national security."