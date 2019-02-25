New York’s chief number cruncher is calling out critics of Amazon’s defunct plans to build a headquarters in Queens for derailing “the single greatest economic development opportunity” in decades.

Robert Mujica, New York’s budget director, revealed new details Friday about how and why the deal fell apart in an open letter.

Mujica lays blame at the feet of elected officials and a “vocal minority” who were resisting Amazon’s plans to build a 25,000-40,000-person office in New York.

