New Maritime High School opens as worker shortage worsens for Puget Sound

A new high school aims to prepare young people for careers in the maritime industry, which faces a global shortage of workers.

DES MOINES, Wash. — A new high school in Des Moines aims to prepare young people for careers in the maritime industry, which faces a global shortage of workers.

Highline Public Schools held a virtual grand opening ceremony Tuesday for its Maritime High School, which will start accepting applicants in January.

“You are the foundation of our future workforce,” founding principal Tremain Holloway told students.

A global shortage of maritime workers is causing backups at ports and disruptions for travelers.

Washington State Ferries has been canceling runs and delaying sailings, blaming crewing shortages.

“It is one of the great ironies that, at the same time we have so many people struggling economically, given the economic inequality that we have in this country, we also have a ton of industries that can't find the workers they need to do their jobs,” Rep. Adam Smith (D-Renton) said during the ceremony.

Highline's new program partners with the Northwest Maritime Center, the Port of Seattle, and the Duwamish River Coalition, to give students hands-on training and access to potential employers.