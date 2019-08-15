EVERETT, Wash. — A new, permanent supportive apartment building in Snohomish County is opening its doors to the area's homeless community.

Clare's Place, a 64-unit apartment complex, is designed to offer supportive permanent housing to the area's most vulnerable and chronically homeless.

Catholic Community Services of Western Washington provides the supportive services to the residents, helping them maintain long-term stability.

Each of the units are stocked with toiletries, kitchenware and a handmade blanket sewn by members of the Everett Quilt Guild.

Clare's Place is the product of the 2017 Homeless Prevention & Response System Strategic Plan created by city and county leaders who looked to dedicate a number of permanent supportive housing beds to the chronically homeless. Residents are placed in the building through the county's coordinated entry system.

Tenants are asked to pay one-third of their income in rent, which coordinators say could be anywhere between $50-250 a month. Clare's Place is not a shelter.

Catholic Community Services Housing Program Manager Alison Ahlgrim, says it's a home for dozens of people who are looking for resources and support to stay off the streets.

"When people are on the streets they're just in survival mode," Ahlgrim said. "It's just, where am I staying the night? Where is my next meal coming from? You're not focusing on connecting with family members or reading a book."

Ahlgrim says Clare's Place allows residents to experience and do things many have gone without for years.

Ahlgrim says there are currently 20 people living at Clare's Place and expects the facility to house 70 by the end of the summer.

Clare's Place is always searching for volunteers to play games, cook for or simply visit with residents.

