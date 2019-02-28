BELLEVUE, Wash. — A new program to catch drivers violating schools bus laws is already proving successful on the Eastside.

The Bellevue School District said its new paddle cameras caught 107 cars who failed to stop for flashing lights in the first month of use.

"We knew it was happening, it's a nation-wide problem and the numbers are huge," said Mark Hazen, director of transportation at BSD.

In September, the announcement was made that BSD was investing in paddle camera systems for 27 buses. Footage from the cameras goes to deputies at the King County Sheriff's Department to be reviewed. The deputies determine which drivers violated the law.

The fine for failing to yield to a stopped school bus in Bellevue is $419.

Money from the fines goes straight back into funding the paddle camera program.

Michael May, a BSD spokesperson, said the fines aren't about money, but about making a message stick.

"The main message is student safety, we want to educate the public on when they should be stopping for buses," said May.

