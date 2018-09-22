Boxes of unwanted bananas at the Ports of America in Freeport, Texas turned out to be worth nearly $18,000,000.

That’s how much cocaine was found hidden in the banana boxes, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ). The port offered two pallets of the fruit to the TDCJ since no one ever claimed them.

Two sergeants were loading up the bananas when they noticed one of the boxes felt different.

Customs agents searched 45 boxes of bananas in Freeport and found 540 packages of cocaine with an estimated street value of $17,820,000. (TDCJ)

They snipped the straps, opened it up and found a bundle full of a white powdery substance hidden beneath the bananas.

U.S. Customs agents confirmed it was cocaine. They searched all 45 boxes and found 540 packages of cocaine with an estimated street value of $17,820,000.

U.S. Customs and DEA agents are investigating.

